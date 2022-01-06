Breaking! : Government Provides Scorpions With D90 Million Ahead of AFCON

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Adama Barrow led government has provided cash to the tune of ninety million dalasis (D90m) as the team prepares to leave the country for Cameroon.

- Advertisement -

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honourable Bakar Badjie at State House during the Gala Dinner.

He said the government has shown commitment to transforming sports to the next level.
“This is really huge and we thank the government through President Adama Barrow for putting this much in the National Team,” he said.

“Since this government came into power, they have put in a lot of effort in developing sports in the country.”

Adding that 90 million dalasis is not a small amount of money.
He called on Gambians to support the team by donating all they could.

Previous article“We Are Fully Prepared” -Gambia Football Federation President Assures

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions