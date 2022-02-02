‘We Are Barrow Movement’ Founder Calls On Gambian Leader To Bet On Youths For A New Gambia

Sheikh Sidia Bayo and President Barrow
Sheikh Sidia Bayo, the founder of the ‘We are Barrow’ social and political movement has called on the Gambian leader to tap into the youths for the construction of a new Gambia.

The French-Gambian businessman told reporters that he and many other young people who supported the President in his re-election would like to combine their efforts to make their contributions to help the President succeed in his second term.

‘’we believe that there are no more excuses to meet the challenges. And as stipulated by the Head of State, the second mandate is dedicated to the youths. We the patriotic youths, with a difference but complementary paths, intend to help the President chosen by the Gambian people to succeed brilliantly. The country needs its youths more than ever, whose capacity of innovation and courage is evident’’

Sidia Bayo was a vocal activist within the Gambian diaspora struggling to end the long-term reign of Yahya Jammeh. Bayo soon returned to The Gambia after the ousting of Jammeh to throw his weight behind President Barrow who he credits for freeing Gambians from 22 years of tyranny.

