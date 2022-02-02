Liberia Burns Old Bank Notes Worth 4 Million United States Dollars

0
Liberian dollars
- Advertisement -

Liberia’s central bank has burned old and mutilated banknotes totalling 600m Liberian dollars ($4m; £3m) – to make way for freshly printed notes.

The disposal follows concerns that old currency notes remain in circulation despite the government printing new ones in recent years.

- Advertisement -

It also comes after the apparent disappearance of state funds in 2018 – with allegations that more than $100m worth of newly printed Liberian banknotes had gone missing.

The central bank denied it and stated that the money was stored in bank vaults.

President George Weah’s government is yet to account for $25m withdrawn from the country’s reserve accounts the same year to replace older Liberian dollars and strengthen the local currency.

Pressure groups have asked for an explanation and accountability into how the exercise was carried out.

- Advertisement -

The Liberian economy has been struggling in recent years but in his recent annual address to parliament, President Weah said the economy was stable and growing.

BBC

 

Previous article‘We Are Barrow Movement’ Founder Calls On Gambian Leader To Bet On Youths For A New Gambia

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions