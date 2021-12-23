Veteran Nollywood Actor Sam Obiago Dies At 61

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian born Nollywood actor, film maker, TV personality and movie producer, Sam Obiang is dead.

The death of the 61-year-old actor has been confirmed by the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, on Thursday morning, December 23, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Taking to social media network, Instagram to announce Sam Obiago’s death, the AGN President wrote, “Another sad day. RIP Daddy Sam.” The actual cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Before his death, Sam Obiago is believed to have featured in more than 100 Nollywood movies. Some of his movies are:

Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, Combined Forces, Altar Of Love, Wishes, Ancient Love, Drunk Princess, The Missing Blood, Obed And Ruth, The Visitor, Osinachi, One Night Stand, Throne Of Fire, Ancient Key, Wicked Tradition, Tortured Heart, Royal Wreck, The King’s Decision, Blood Brothers, The Orbit, Strength Of Womanhood, Battle Of Kings, Royal Headache, Another Life, Game Of War, Jacob’s House, My Decision, Village Runs, Magic Dragon, The Love of Father and Daughter, A Poison to the Heart and Grievous Oath, among others.

Sam Obiang is survived by his wife and two sons, Dilim Boluwatife Obiago and Shalom Obiago.