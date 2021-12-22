UTG gets new Vice Chancellor, a Gambian

President Adama Barrow has appointed Professor Herbert Robinson as the new vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia.

Interim vice chancellor Professor Pierre Gomez made this known on Wednesday during the matriculation event of new students of the varsity.

Professor Robinson was appointed to role last month.

Professor Herbert Robinson is a Gambian professor in the United Kingdom who worked for both the UN and African Union.

