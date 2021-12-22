Do not Discuss the Merits of the Ongoing Election Petition; UDP Urges its Members

The United Democratic Party (UDP) leadership has continued to urge its members and supporters across the country to avoid discussing the merits of the ongoing presidential election petition at the Supreme Court.

This call reiterates its position as earlier expressed in a 14th December public statement from the party’s leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe.

“I urge all members and supporters of the UDP to stay calm and continue to be peaceful and law-abiding at all times. And to go about their normal activities in peace and tranquility,” the statement read.

Adding that, “as the matter is now before the apex court of our nation, I urge all members and supporters of the UDP to refrain from discussing the merits of the case or to engage in any sort of trial by media until the court passes its judgement.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, President Barrow’s lawyers filed a fresh motion withdrawing the previous motion. The new motion brought a stronger request asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the UDP petition. The matter stands adjourned to Friday 24th December 2021.

