ECOWAS top envoy Goodluck Jonathan meets Goita again, says Ecowas expects Mali to finalize electoral calendar by end year

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) hopes the Malian transitional authorities finalize a precise electoral calendar before the end of this year.

ECOWAS envoy, Goodluck Jonathan made the remarks after meeting with Mali’s interim leaders. He led a delegation to Mali to assess progress of a promised election after the mutiny in August 2020.

“The meeting with interim president Colonel Assimi Goita went very well,” he told reporters without giving further details.

“We hope that, by the end of the year, all the decisions, including recommendations and an electoral calendar for the continuation of events in Mali, will be released,” he said, adding that he will come back next January to take stock.

Following the mutiny in 2020, an 18-month political transition starting from September 15 is underway in the West African country. The transitional authorities said earlier that the vote scheduled for February 2022 will likely be postponed by a couple of weeks or months due to security concerns. (XINHUA)

