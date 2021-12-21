UDP election petition: President Barrow’s lawyers bring stronger request asking Supreme Court to dismiss UDP petition

- Advertisement -

Lawyers for President Adama Barrow have filed a fresh motion asking the Supreme Court to dismiss UDP’s petition against the president.

UDP initiated a lawsuit against President Barrow over the December 4 presidential election, accusing the president and his National People’s Party of bribing voters.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday 21st December, President Barrow’s legal team withdrew their motion filed earlier seeking the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by the United Democratic Party on grounds that a sitting president is immune from legal action.

The defendant’s withdrawal came with a fresh motion. The earlier motion only had one prayer which was the dismissal of the petition whilst the new motion is more elaborate with eight prayers. The new motion, Sheriff M Tambadou lawyer for the 1st respondent said only seeks to consolidate the other motion that had been filed earlier.

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow granted the application and ordered the defendant to pay cost of D10,000 to the petitioner (UDP).

The petitioner (UDP) was represented by Lawyer Borry S. Touray, Lawyer Abdul Aziz Bensouda and Lawyer Lamin L Darboe. While the 1st respondent (President Barrow) was represented by Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou, Lawyer Christopher E. Mene, Lawyer Pauline Bakurine and Lawyer Ida Richard.

- Advertisement -

And the 2nd respondent (IEC) was represented by Lawyer Kebba Sanyang and Lawyer Malick HB Jallow.

The matter stands adjourned to Friday 24th December.