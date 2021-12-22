Afcon 2021: The Gambia name squad for first finals

- Advertisement -

Former Manchester United youngster Saidy Janko has been included in The Gambia’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet has guided the tiny west African country, ranked 151st in the world, to qualification for the first time in their history.

Wing-back Janko, who plays for Spanish second tier side Real Valladolid, is named alongside England-based pair Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) and Ibou Touray (Salford City).

Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, Roma midfielder Ebrima Darboe and FC Zurich striker Assan Ceesay are also in the 28-man travelling party.

Pa Modou Jagne will captain the squad in Cameroon, where The Gambia will face Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F.

The tournament begins on 9 January, with the final on 6 February.

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye (Rot-Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Modou Jobe (Black Leopards, South Africa).

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Dietikon, Switzerland), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), James Gomez (AC Horsens, Denmark), Noah Sonko Sundberg (Ostersund, Sweden), Bubacarr Sanneh (Unattached), Ibou Touray (Salford City, England), Saidy Janko (Real Valladolid, Spain), Mohammed Mbye (Solvesborg, Sweden).

Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (Fortune FC, The Gambia), Dawda Ngum (Bronshoj, Denmark), Sulayman Marreh (Gent, Belgium), Ebrima Darboe (Roma, Italy), Yusupha Bobb (Piacenza, Italy), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers, England), Musa Barrow (Bologna, Italy), Ablie Jallow (Seraing, Belgium), Steve Trawally (Ajman, UAE), Ebrima Colley (Spezia, Italy).

Forwards: Lamin Jallow (Fehervar, Hungary), Bubacarr Jobe (Norrby, Sweden), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Muhammed Badamosi (Kortrijk, Belgium), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, South Korea), Dembo Darboe (Shakhtyor Soligorsk, Belarus), Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal). (BBC)