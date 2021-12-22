‘The party is dead already’: MP Alhagie Jawara says UDP is dead, also says supporters of the party have learnt their lesson

- Advertisement -

Lower Baddibu MP Alhagie Jawara has claimed United Democratic Party is dead ‘already’, – also stated the party’s members have learnt their lesson.

UDP is having a moment to forget after the party got torn apart by President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party in the December 4 presidential election.

Leader Ousainou Darboe had always insisted he would be president-elect but that statement has now turned out to be only a dream.

MP Jawara told The Fatu Network: “They are very hostile when it comes to politics. They are the only party that has platforms, WhatsApp groups that are insulting people.

“They are the only political party during the registration process, they have their black blacks going to registration centres, point fingers at people, telling them ‘you’re not a Gambian, you cannot have our voter’s card’.

“I believe these are the things that disturbed them very much and they thought they were gaining.

“But they have learnt their lesson. The citizens have already shown to them that ‘we say no to UDP’. The party is already death. There is no chance [for them to resurrect].”