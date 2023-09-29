UTG Faraba campus lot one completed, to be available for lectures on Sep.30

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The University of The Gambia (UTG) Faraba Campus phase one, which includes four schools with standard classrooms, auditoriums with air conditioning, and a large library, has been completed for the first time since work started in 2017, and according to the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, the campus will be handed over to UTG management for lectures on September 30.

The schools of Arts and Sciences, Education, Business and Public Administration and the School of Information and Communication are all set and ready to host students for lectures.

The schools of Arts & Sciences and Business and Public Administration have two standard auditoriums with air conditioning systems, cafeteria rooms and well-furnished classrooms with fans as well as ten water dispensers.

“The electricity and water have been fixed in all the completed buildings on the campus. On top of this, water dispensers have been fixed at accessible spots within the different schools for drinking. This allows students and staff to get cold, hot, and room-temperature water anytime.

“The teaching and learning resources, including chairs, tables, smart boards and overhead projectors will be in the classes,” Gomez said.

The Higher Education Minister, Mr. Gomez, who previously spent more than ten years at the university and then rose to the position of acting Vice-Chancellor, expressed that the Faraba campus is superior to the currently rented buildings being used by the university.

He emphasized that his ministry’s goal is to provide a favourable educational environment for both students and lecturers, without any intention of engaging in conflict with anyone.

This week, the ministry announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gambia Transport Service Cooperation, which is expected to ease the burden of transport delays going for lectures in Faraba.

Tomorrow, 30th September, the ministry will hand over the structures to the management of the UTG for usage. Contrary to the information that all schools will be relocated to Faraba, the minister clarified that only four schools will relocate, and the rest will remain where they are for now while they work on phase two of the project.

The university management last week announced that effective lectures will start on Faraba Campus on Monday, October 2.