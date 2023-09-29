Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) Officials Attacked in Bansang

- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Gassama

On Tuesday, September 26, 2022, operatives from the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) stationed in the Central River Region (CRR) responded to a tip-off regarding suspected drug-related activity at an old welding workshop in Bansang, CRR, around 20:00 GMT.

Upon arrival, the officers identified themselves and announced their intention to conduct a search. Bakary Baldeh, found in possession of Diazepam tablets, commonly known as Ross, immediately attempted to swallow the controlled drugs. Quick action by the officers prevented him from destroying crucial evidence. During the confrontation, Ousman Camara was also arrested for obstruction as he tried to impede the officers from carrying out their duty.

In the midst of the operation, a hostile crowd surrounded the officers, throwing stones from different directions. Two officers sustained serious injuries in the attack. Bakary Colley, allegedly part of the mob, was hit by a stone intended for one of the operatives. Fortunately, a Public Intervention Unit (PIU) Officer swiftly intervened, preventing further harm.

The injured officers were promptly taken to the hospital by their colleagues for treatment, while Bakary Colley was escorted by his family members. After treatment and discharge, the officers returned to duty, but Bakary Colley was referred to EFSTH in Banjul for further medical attention.

The suspect found with controlled drugs and Ousman Camara, arrested for obstruction, were both taken into custody. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.