US Cities Scale Back New Year’s Eve Events and Urge People to Scrap Parties

0
- Advertisement -

Americans are again facing a stay-at-home New Year’s Eve as US political leaders and senior health advisers have urged people to scrap party plans and avoid larger public events as daily cases of Covid-19 break all previous records.

In New York, attendance at the Times Square celebration known as the Ball Drop an event which attracted over 60,000 people is now capped at 15, 000 with organizers encouraging revelers to watch it on TV or online.

- Advertisement -

The scaling back comes as the incoming New York mayor, Eric Adams cancelled his inauguration party.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio was in an end of two-terms party mood.

“Everyone come on down,” he said on 16th November. “We can finally get back together again. It’s going to be amazing.”

But recently, on the same day New York reported its highest number of new virus cases ever, de Blasio said the city would scale back its New Year’s event. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

- Advertisement -

The changes are meant to “keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year”, the mayor said in a statement.

In Chicago, the Illinois governor, Jay Pritzker, has not yet imposed restrictions or shut down the city’s traditional fireworks show. But he warned Chicagoan this week that “Omicron and Delta are coming to your party”.

San Francisco has cancelled its fireworks show over the Bay for the second year in a row. Mayor London Breed told residents that “we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant”.

Atlanta, too, has cancelled its Peach Drop where for 30 years, revelers have gathered to watch a glitter fake peach descend to the ground.

- Advertisement -

The Atlanta mayor later issued a press release, announcing the decision

The WHO director, General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged earlier this month for people to approach the holidays cautiously, even if that meant cancelling or delaying a shindig. “An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” Tedros told reporters. “It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later.”

Source: The Guardian

Previous articleNostradamus’ SEVEN chilling 2022 predictions: From death of Kim Jong-un to war in Europe and collapse of EU

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions