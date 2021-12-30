Sierra Leone: Ruling SLPP Endorses President Bio For 2023 Flagbearership, 3 times flagbearer

Incumbent President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio, Is the SLPP Flagbearer for the 2023 Election.
By: Amara Thoronka

Incumbent president Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has been endorsed by his ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) to again serve as the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 presidential poll.

The endorsement took place yesterday at the party’s ongoing two-day national delegates conference holding in Bo District, second administrative city of the country.

Nomination for the position of flagbearer was announced by the party’s electoral commissioner, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, who is also the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary education.

President Bio was nominated by the incumbent chairman, Dr. Prince Alex Harding, who seeks reelection. The nomination was seconded by the party’s secretary general Umaru Napoleon Koroma. No other member declared interest for the flagbearership, so the President had it all.

Accepting the endorsement, the former military head of state turned democratically elected President of Sierra Leone said:

“Thanks for making me your flagbearer again. Nobody knows the All Peoples Congress [referring to the main opposition] better than I do. I have beaten them before, beat them again and I will beat them again.”

This is the third time the party is endorsing the ex-military general as its presidential candidate. He was the party’s standard-bearer in the 2012 and 2018 presidential elections.

