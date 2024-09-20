Urgent Call for Clarity and Action Regarding Delayed Stipend Payments for Gambian Students in Morocco – 2023/2024 Academic Year

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Students’ Association in Morocco (GASAM) expresses its deep concern and frustration over the ongoing delays in the disbursement of stipends for Gambian students in Morocco for the 2023/2024 academic year. Gambian students in Morocco have been left stranded for thirteen months without stipends, and it seems MoHERST has succeeded in making Gambians believe the matter has been resolved, which is far from the truth. The stipends, which many students depend on for essential living and academic expenses, have yet to be paid, causing significant financial hardship.

Following consultations with our contact at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (MoHERST), GASAM was informed that the stipend payments had been issued on 27th August 2024. However, this contradicts MoHERST’s press release dated 2nd September 2024, which stated that the Treasury had transferred funds to the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) on 19th August 2024 for onward transmission to the Gambian Embassy in Morocco.

- Advertisement -

Further inquiries by GASAM alumni in The Gambia, through their contacts at the CBG, revealed that no payment instructions had been received for Gambian students in Morocco as of last week. Additionally, GASAM has been in constant communication with the Gambian Embassy in Morocco regarding the status of the stipends. Shockingly, even the Embassy has no knowledge of when the funds will arrive in their accounts.

This situation is both unacceptable and deeply distressing. We demand transparency and accountability from all relevant authorities. Specifically, we call for the following:

Immediate payment of stipends for both the first and second batches of students without further delay. Concrete proof of payment, including evidence of the funds being transferred, as claimed by MoHERST. A clear timeline for the resolution of these delays to ensure that such issues do not recur in the future.

Gambian students should not be left in the dark or suffer due to bureaucratic inefficiencies. The lack of straightforward communication on this matter is not only frustrating but also disrespectful to students who rely on these funds to pursue their education.

Enough is enough. We demand the truth, and we demand immediate action. The futures of Gambian students should not be jeopardized by unnecessary delays.

- Advertisement -

Gambia Students’ Association in Morocco (GASAM)