Ambassador Bah receives Senegalese Ambassador to Washington D.C. H.E. Abdoul Wahab Haidara

The following press release is published verbatim without edits.

Washington D.C., July 1st, 2025: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Ambassador Momodou Lamin Bah, on Tuesday, July 1st held discussions with the Ambassador designate of the Republic of Senegal to the United States of America, H.E. Abdoul Wahab Haidara, at the Embassy in Washington D.C.

Following exchange of diplomatic pleasantries, the two Ambassadors exchanged views on the long standing cooperation and cultural affinity between The Gambia and Senegal which could serve as a model for greater continental integration.

Ambassador Bah warmly welcomed the new Senegalese Ambassador while reaffirming the enduring bilateral relations and historical bonds between The Gambia and Senegal. He extends best wishes for a successful tour of duty.

For his part, Ambassador Haidara said The Gambia was one of the first Embassies he prioritized visiting in view of the excellent bilateral ties that exist between The Gambia and Senegal and as two natural neighbours with historical and cultural ties.

Both Ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including diplomacy, trade, and regional security. They also exchanged views on recent developments concerning both countries’ inclusion in the list of 36 nations that risk U.S. travel restrictions in relation to visa overstay and travel document issuance.