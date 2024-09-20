Friday, September 20, 2024

Mayor Lowe Appointed Special Ambassador for GWFLS

The Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), Rohey Malick Lowe, has been appointed as Special Ambassador of the Global Women in Finance Leading Summit 2025 (GWFLS2025) and beyond.

A letter obtained by this medium from the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), in collaboration with The Career Mompreneur (TCM), confirmed her appointment.

The statement, signed by Dr. Olivier Kamanzi, Chairman & CEO, read: “On behalf of the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), in collaboration with The Career Mompreneur (TCM), I am delighted to appoint you (Mayor Lowe) as a Special Ambassador for the second edition of the Global Women in Finance Leading Summit 2025 (GWFLS2025) and beyond 2025.”

They believe that Mayor Lowe’s continued involvement would greatly enhance their mission and further inspire the next generation of women leaders in finance, business, and leadership.

“Your insights on your personal journey, financial empowerment, and professional experiences resonated deeply with our women audience, both young and adult leaders,” the statement added.

They thanked Mayor Lowe for her unwavering commitment to impacting the lives of many women and girls globally.

Reacting to the appointment, The Gambia’s first and only female mayor said: “I am excited to be given the opportunity, and I will work hard to meet expectations.”

Mayor Lowe expressed her profound gratitude for the recognition and reassured the organization of her commitment to the role.

