Tragic: Building Construction Collapse in Banjul Claims Lives of Two Children, Sparks Community Outrage

In Banjul, a disputed building under construction has tragically led to the death of two children after it collapsed.

According to sources, the builders were placing iron rods on a ten-layer brick structure when it collapsed on three children.

“They were on top of the ten-layer bricks placing the iron rods when the bricks collapsed and hit the children. The first child suffered serious injuries, leading to his immediate death, while the other two were rushed to the hospital,” said Sheikh Ahmad Jaw, the Ward Councilor.

“The new store being built at that junction collapsed into another structure, causing the death of 7-year-old Ali Njie from Thompson Street, now Alasan Ndure Street, and seriously injuring other young people,” an eyewitness said.

The Fatu Network has been informed that residents are planning to stage a protest this evening, demanding the evacuation of the store, which they claim shouldn’t be in the residential area.

More details to follow…