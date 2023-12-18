Monday, December 18, 2023

Update on AKI Trial: Government Negotiating Compensation for Victims’ Families

By: Seringe ST Touray

It can be recalled that in 2022, around seventy children under the age of five succumbed to kidney failure after consuming contaminated medicines, sparking a legal battle led by the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) association against entities such as Maiden Pharmaceuticals, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, the Medical Controls Agency, the Ministry of Health, and Attorney General Dawda A. Jallow.

The AKI case is still in progress at the Banjul High Court, before Justice E. Jaiteh. Progress has been made in compensation discussions, but a definite position is yet to be reached. Both plaintiff and defendant counsels have confirmed ongoing talks outside the court, emphasizing that settlement discussions don’t hinder court proceedings.

Justice Jaiteh emphasized that the Indian government bears the responsibility of ensuring companies meet standards, suggesting that if India fails to act, the Gambian government might take legal action. He highlighted the significance of addressing companies exporting medicines from India. Counsel Binga noted the diplomatic nature of such issues, emphasizing the need to follow protocols rather than hastily taking India to court.

The case is adjourned until January 31, 2024.

