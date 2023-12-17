16 Youths Receive IT Scholarships from Egalitarian Foundation

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Egalitarian Foundation recently granted scholarships to sixteen young Gambians, both male and female, in the field of Information Technology.

The President of the foundation, Mamour M. Mbenga (also known as Kifa Barham), expressed his delight at the foundation’s efforts to support these young individuals in pursuing a certificate program at the Quest Institute of Technology.

The foundation, actively engaged in various community activities and support programs for children with special needs, aims to fulfill its project theme, “Educate Your Neighbor,” by providing opportunities for graduates to pursue courses in Information Technology, Graphic Design, and other related technical programs.

Mbenga emphasized that youth development is a top priority for the foundation and mentioned that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the foundation and Quest Institute of Technology on November 30th to solidify their partnership for future programs.

The ultimate goal of the foundation is to sponsor one hundred young Gambians in various IT, Graphic Design, and technical programs.

“We have already sponsored the first group of sixteen participants, including one sponsored by Mrs. Anna Secka Saine, the Managing Director of Quest Institute of Technology,” Mbenga said.

Ahmed Tijan Bah, the foundation’s Secretary-General, commended the initiative and urged the participants to work towards achieving their goals, highlighting the importance of acquiring knowledge in Information Technology.

The founder of the Egalitarian Foundation, Mr. Modou Lamin Bah (also known as Egalitarian), a renowned musician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, has played a crucial role in facilitating this initiative. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to empower Gambian youth and support the nation’s potential.

Mrs. Anna Secka Saine, the Managing Director of Quest Institute of Technology, also attended the opening ceremony and emphasized the importance of supporting young people in their career goals. She voluntarily sponsored one participant as a gesture of encouragement toward youth development programs like this one.