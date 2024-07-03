Thursday, July 4, 2024

United Nations Welcomes New Resident Coordinator to The Gambia

BANJUL, 1 July 2024 – The United Nations in The Gambia is pleased to announce the arrival of Mr. Karl Frédérick Paul as the UN Resident Coordinator, succeeding Ms. Seraphine Wakana. Mr. Paul presented his credentials today, marking the official commencement of his tenure in this pivotal role.

During the credential presentation ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, warmly welcomed Mr. Paul to his new role. “We are delighted to receive Mr. Karl Frédérick Paul as the new UN Resident Coordinator for The Gambia,” Dr. Tangara stated. “His impressive background in sustainable development and humanitarian work across Africa aligns perfectly with our national priorities. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the UN under Mr. Paul’s leadership, particularly in implementing our National Development Plan and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Paul’s extensive background encompasses a wide array of development sectors, with a particular focus on sustainable development, poverty reduction, and social justice. With a expertise in leading international organizations, coupled with his strong advocacy for climate action and green economies, he will lead efforts to drive progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in The Gambia through the implementation of The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024-2028 which is aligned to The Green and Recovery Focused NDP.

Mr. Karl Frédérick Paul expressed his enthusiasm for his new role and his commitment to The Gambia’s development. “I am deeply honored to serve as the UN Resident Coordinator in The Gambia,” Mr. Paul stated. “This country has shown remarkable resilience and determination in pursuing its development goals. I look forward to working closely with the government, civil society, and all stakeholders to implement the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in alignment with the National Development Plan. Together, we will strive to accelerate progress towards the SDGs in the country. My experience across Africa has shown me the transformative power of collaborative action, and I am excited to bring this approach to our work in The Gambia.”

With an impressive 20-year track record in development and humanitarian work, Mr. Paul brings a wealth of experience to The Gambia. His career, which began in disaster-prone Haiti, has spanned leadership positions across Africa and Latin America, including recent roles as Resident Representative for Plan International in Burkina Faso and Benin, and Country Director for CARE in Haiti.

