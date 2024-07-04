MC Cham Jr. Urges Lawmakers to Prioritize Addressing Pressing Issues and Reject Proposed Judicial Bill

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou MC Cham Junior, nominated Councilor for Business and Tailoring at the Kanifing Municipal Council, has urged Gambian lawmakers to prioritize addressing pressing national issues such as rising unemployment, the high cost of living, and poor healthcare services, among others.

He has also joined critics in condemning the proposed Judicial Officers Bill, urging lawmakers to reject it.

Cham stressed that serving the public’s interests should be the top priority for representatives.

He asserted that the inclusion of the judicial bill and the term limit for the President in the 2020 draft constitution were the main reasons for its rejection by the NPP representatives.

Cham claimed that the Judicial Officers Bill is extracted from the 2020 Draft Constitution.

“There are people like teachers, nurses, doctors, civil servants, and security personnel who deserve salary increments,” he said.

The opposition-nominated councilor noted that some civil servants’ salaries are not more than four thousand dalasi.

He argued that National Assembly Members should consider the economic hardship facing the country.

“President Barrow and his government don’t care about the public. Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and political movements should act now; this is their role. It’s not just about calling for press conferences or making Facebook posts,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Cham called on electorates across the country to engage with their representatives to ensure they do not vote for the bill.

“Every Gambian should condemn this bill,” he added.

He stressed that people are tired, hungry, and insecure, as crime rates and drug abuse continue to rise.

“We should stand against the mismanagement of funds. The cost of living is increasing every day. The President, ministers, judges, and NAMs are all well-paid,” he explained.

Additionally, Cham recalled that President Barrow had promised massive employment for Gambians during his State of the Nation Address last year.

“President Barrow promised one hundred and fifty thousand jobs, but he has not delivered anything. I urge the NAMs to prioritize the country’s interests,” he continued.

Cham challenged lawmakers to address challenges in their constituencies such as lack of healthcare, roads, water, education, and the high cost of living, and to refrain from prioritizing personal and partisan interests.