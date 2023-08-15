Undeterred Mamudou still determined to cross Mediterranean Sea to get to Europe

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Mamudou Jallow, 24, from Tanji, attempted to migrate to Spain in 2020 by buying a boat. However, after 15 days and nights, they landed in Morocco where they were intercepted and deported to Mauritania. Jallow was imprisoned for two days before finally being repatriated to The Gambia through the Gambian embassy in Mauritania.

In 2019, at least 62 young Gambians died when their boat capsized off the coast of Mauritania while attempting to reach Spain. Despite the risks and fatalities, the Central Mediterranean route to Europe remains the primary entry point for irregular migrants from Africa.

According to Jallow, he felt compelled and challenged by limited opportunities and economic hardship his family faced as the firstborn.

“I work at the seaside to make ends meet for my ageing parents. However, the lack of fishing boats for the youth in Tanji is forcing me and many others to embark on the journey,” he said.

Amid government’s slow response to addressing youth unemployment and economic hardship, Mamudou remains determined to embark on the perilous journey once more.

“Having spent D45,000 in 2020 and couldn’t make it to Spain, I am still determined to embark on the journey once the opportunity prevails itself because here, we work on Senegalese fishing boats, therefore, confining us to when our services are needed”.

This irregular migration pattern from Gambia reflects lack of economic opportunities and a mindset that Europe is the promised land to eradicate poverty. Lucky ones send remittances and upgrade status quo.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded more than 22,400 migrant deaths between 2000 and 2014. The number of such deaths has been increasing between 2014 and 2019, with more than 19,157 migrant deaths in the Mediterranean.

It is not very surprising that in a country where economic opportunities are missing, and poverty is widespread, potential irregular migrants are willing to accept substantial risk of death.

In this interview, Mamudou is discussed as a potential migrant. However, many of his peers at the Tanji seaside are also likely to make the risky journey to Italy or Malta via Libya, Algeria, or Tunisia in due time.