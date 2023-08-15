ECOWAS Condemns Possible High Treason Charges Against Ousted Niger President Bazoum

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Following reports of the Niger Junta attempting to charge ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on high treason, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the attempt in a press release dated August 14, 2023.

The West African bloc, having previously considered the possibility of military intervention to reinstate President Bazoum, described the move by the junta as an indication of their lack of willingness to restore constitutional order.

“ECOWAS has learned with stupefaction attempts to bring charges of high treason against HE. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger… ECOWAS condemns this move as it represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means,” the press release stated.

Despite increasing public support for the junta in and outside Niger, ECOWAS maintains that President BAZOUM remains the democratically-elected President of the Republic of Niger, as recognized by ECOWAS and the international community.

The West African bloc further condemns Bazoum’s “illegal detention” and calls for his immediate release and reinstatement.