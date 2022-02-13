UDP’s Hon Madi Ceesay Ramps Up Solidarity Support 

By: Christian Conteh

United Democratic Party (UDP) Honorable Madi Ceesay, the National Assembly member for Serrekunda West Constituency has ramped up solidarity support particularly from his admirers on social media. 

Hon. Madi Ceesay quite recently announced his withdrawal from the race for the National Assembly on allegations that the UDP constituency executive told him he was not a winning candidate for the upcoming elections.

 “I’m [in] solidarity with Madi Ceesay. Madi didn’t deserve that. Everybody is [a] winning candidate until IEC declare the finally winning candidate. Go Madi Go-Go,” Ousboy Jaiteh wrote on Facebook.

Lamin Jobarteh said, “Please leave Madi alone, if people of Serekunda West want him what is your problem now. Please don’t bring confusion I beg. Do you have anybody in mind, do you know or how sure are you that person is going to win or the choice of the people.”

“They may be used by other people so that there will be disunity, check out the movement of the committee because Madi is an outstanding member of the National Assembly. Time will tell Insha Allah” a post from Alieu Sanyang read.

Dembo Samateh wrote, “We want Madi Ceesay. He [is] fighting for the interest of the people. Whilst Omar Njie Sanyang considers him ‘an icon’ and Alige Jabbi saying how proud of Madi Ceesay he is.

Hon. Madi Ceesay, who is a veteran journalist has been quite vocal in the National Assembly

