Gambia to Host African Think-Tanks To Discuss Innovative Financial Inclusion Strategies 

By: Christian Conteh

The Gambia is set to play host to African Think-Tanks as they discuss innovative financial inclusion strategies for more development on the African continent.

According to a press statement from Dubai, the small west African country will host the 8th African Islamic Finance Summit (AIFS) on 23rd March 2022. The two-day event will be held at The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre at Bijilo.

The purpose of this event is to explore the untapped African financial market for the socio-economic benefits of the region.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal is Chief Executive Officer AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics-United Arab Emirates and organiser of this event. He expressed his optimism about the future of Islamic finance industry in Africa.

“This is the right time to make sound financial decisions with Islamic finance concepts for building their [Africa’s] financial policies not only at institutional level but for the state. African leaders are moving in the right direction for the development of the region and they will consider the significance of Islamic financial system for their socio-economic objectives.

The event will be supervised by Gambia’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment

Key topics to be covered during the summit include; the introduction of Islamic finance from historical development, regulatory challenges and opportunities, Islamic financial system and financial inclusion, Shariah compliance governance and framework and how the implementation of Shariah audit system regulates Islamic financial industry.

It will also highlight the investment opportunities and significance of Islamic capital market and will discuss the need for African financial industry growth.

