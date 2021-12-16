UDP’s case is on Friday as party’s lawyers prepare to face those of NPP and IEC

0
- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party’s petition against the December 4 election result will come up at the Supreme Court on Friday at 10am.

UDP has filed a petition at the apex court seeking the court to cancel the December 4 poll for alleged bribery and non-citizens voting in the election.

- Advertisement -

UDP is being led into the battle by top lawyer Borry Touray.

President Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission are the respondents and The Fatu Network understands the president will be defended by top attorneys Ida Drammeh, Chris Mene and Sheriff Tambadou.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleArmy releases arrested police officers, explains sea operation

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions