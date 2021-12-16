UDP’s case is on Friday as party’s lawyers prepare to face those of NPP and IEC

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party’s petition against the December 4 election result will come up at the Supreme Court on Friday at 10am.

UDP has filed a petition at the apex court seeking the court to cancel the December 4 poll for alleged bribery and non-citizens voting in the election.

UDP is being led into the battle by top lawyer Borry Touray.

President Adama Barrow and the Independent Electoral Commission are the respondents and The Fatu Network understands the president will be defended by top attorneys Ida Drammeh, Chris Mene and Sheriff Tambadou.

