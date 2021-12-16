Army releases arrested police officers, explains sea operation

The four PIU officers arrested by the Gambian navy onboard a canoe have been released, the spokesman of the army Captain Malick Sanyang has said.

Four PIU officers were on Wednesday arrested along with two foreign nationals onboard a canoe.

Reports on Wednesday said mercenaries had entered into the country with dangerous weapons but police quickly issued a statement dismissing the reports as false. Police said the two men were in fact private security officers who have been protecting a cruise ship against pirates.

Captain Sanyang told Paradise TV on Thursday: “This has been informed by the fact that disturbing information was received by the Gambian navy and as of yesterday in the morning, an operation was launched to go out at sea and then verify what information they received in terms of its veracity. When going at sea, the navy was able to capture a local canoe.

“After, an arrest was effected of that local canoe. It was discovered that there were two foreign nationals believed to be of European origin allegedly. And together with them were also four PIU officers who were also onboard the canoe with their personal rifles, and also the boatman who is also believed to be a Gambian.

“So when the arrest was effected, they were driven to the naval fleet complex which is situated in Banjul at Bond Road just close to the Gambia Ports Authority. But as of today, the PIU officers have been released, their statements were taken and they have been released. The two foreign nationals have also been held by the navy and their statements have also been taken.”

