Lamin K Saidy shows his good citizen side by donating football attire to his native Siffoe

Youth leader Lamin K Saidy has gifted three sets of football jersey to the sport committee of his native Siffoe.

Mr Saidy presented the sport attires to the committee at an event held in Siffoe on Wednesday.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Saidy praised the young people of Siffoe for exercising maturity during and after the election irrespective of their political differences.

“I presented this as a citizen of Siffoe and it bears no party symbol because sports is an activity that his supposed to unite people,” he said.

Saidy revealed that he wanted to donate the jerseys earlier but he held back to avoid claims he was doing so for political reasons. He thanked the minister of youth and sport Bakary Badjie for his efforts and commitment to the development of the nation’s youth.

Saidy is the deputy national youth president of National People’s Party.

