DLEAG arrests tailor and two others

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has announced arresting a tailor and retrieving suspected drugs from him.

According to DLEAG on Thursday, Ousman Joof, a tailor by profession was apprehended at Kololi with four small bundles and 20 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa.

DLEAG also said Omar Camara of Churchills Town was arresred at Ebo Town with 33 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa. Both suspects were arrested on the 15 December 2021.

DLEAG also said its Siffoe field office nabbed one Mustapha Darboe at Sinchu Wuri village on the 15 December 2021 around 20:50 GMT onwards with one big bundle of suspected cannabis sativa.

