Young Gambian Offers Free Solar Installation to Sinchu Njabo School After Power Outage

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Following a report published yesterday by The Fatu Network highlighting a prolonged power crisis at Sinchu Njabo Lower, Upper, and Senior Secondary School in the Sabach Sanjal District, a young Gambian has stepped forward with an offer of assistance.

- Advertisement -

The school has been without electricity for nearly three years due to failed solar batteries, affecting both teaching and learning. As The Fatu Network reported on July 14, the outage has left classrooms without lighting or access to digital learning tools, and has disrupted study sessions, especially during exams.

In response to the school’s public appeal, Lamin Marong, a solar and electrical technician, has offered to provide free installation services—if the required materials can be made available.

“When I saw the post about the school, I instantly felt for them. I do solar and electrical installations, so I understand the importance of electricity. Life without electricity is difficult in today’s world, especially for students and teachers. Without it, teachers can’t deliver their lessons properly, and that’s not good for the students,” Marong told The Fatu Network.

He added: “So I want to give free solar installations, if the materials for the installation are available.”

- Advertisement -

Marong, who has worked on similar community-based projects in the past, said he is driven by a passion to help underserved communities and believes national progress depends on mutual support among citizens.

“To be kind and supportive to each other—we are all brothers and sisters,” he said. “Together, we can make The Gambia bright.”

His offer has been welcomed as a beacon of hope as the school community continues to seek sustainable solutions to its electricity challenges.