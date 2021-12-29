UDP to pay President Barrow his D100,000 from D300,000 party gave to Supreme Court as security for costs

0
The Supreme Court has ordered that the D100,000 it awarded as in favour of President Adama Barrow against the UDP be recovered from the D300,000 UDP lodged with the court as security for costs.

“This court awards costs in the sum of D100,000 against the petitioner in favour of the applicant/first respondent. Such costs are to be recovered from the deposit of D300,000 lodged with the court by the petitioner,” Justice Hassan B Jallow ordered in a ruling on Tuesday striking out UDP’s petition.

UDP had sued President Adama Barrow over the December 4 presidential election, accusing the president of bribing voters.

But the party’s petition ran into serious trouble on Tuesday over its failure to respect the law around filing a petition.

The Supreme Court had earlier this month asked UDP to provide security in the sum of D300,000 for the payment of all costs relating to its lawsuit.

UDP had prayed for the court to fix the amount the party would give as security for the payment of all costs.

