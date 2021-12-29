Dr Ismaila Ceesay confirms meeting President Adama Barrow and congratulating him on his electoral victory

CA leader Dr Ismaila Ceesay has confirmed meeting President Adama Barrow and congratulating him on his electoral victory.

Alkamba Times broke the news of Dr Ceesay meeting President Barrow but CA supporters online dismissed the news as false.

But Dr Ceesay sharing a photo of himself with President Barrow today said: “It was great pleasure meeting President Adama Barrow to congratulate him, extend our goodwill and explore possibilities of collaboration to build our country.

“We in Citizens’ Alliance believe that political parties should coexist, collaborate, compete and where necessary challenge each other. Let’s move on and start building our country for the next generation. We owe it to them.”

