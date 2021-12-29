DA Jawo says father and son, Darboe and Barrow, should reconcile but insists it should start with Darboe calling President Barrow and congratulating him

- Advertisement -

Former Information Minister Demba Ali Jawo has called for reconciliation between UDP leader Ousainou Darboe and President Adama Barrow.

UDP saw its last chance at success slipped through its hands when the Supreme Court struck out its petition against the election result.

Darboe and President Barrow had been locked in a bitter fight in the build up to the December 4 presidential election and the bad blood started as far back as in 2019 when President Barrow sacked Darboe as his deputy.

But DA Jawo said on Tuesday: “Now that the case is over, it is time for both sides to take steps to achieve genuine reconciliation between the two bitter rivals; Adama Barrow and his political God-father, Ousainou Darboe, in order to give the President-elect the chance to concentrate on forming his next government, as well as for the UDP and other opposition parties to plan for the legislative elections, which are just as important.

“Where should the reconciliation start? As far as I am concerned, it should begin with Mr. Darboe calling President Barriw to congratulate him on his victory. Also, President Barrow should reciprocate by not only commiserating with Mr. Darboe on his loss but even going further to forgive the UDP the D100,000 costs imposed by the Supreme Court. That would definitely be a very good start for genuine reconciliation between a father and son.”

