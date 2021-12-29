‘This victory is from Gambians’: Dou Sano calls on UDP supporters to take heart and take part in building the nation

0
- Advertisement -

Deputy political adviser to President Adama Barrow has called on supporters of the United Democratic Party to exercise patience over their pain.

UDP lost in devastating fashion in the December 4 presidential election and supporters of the party have been left in a state of pain and shock.

- Advertisement -

The supporters had further heartache on Tuesday after the Supreme Court threw out UDP’s petition, their last chance at having anything in their favour.

Dou Sano told Gambian Talents TV: “The first defeat came and this is the second defeat for them. Let them go and take heart and be patient. We are all part of nation building.

“This victory is from Gambians and UDP supporters are part of those Gambians. Let them join us to build the nation.

“The country is not owned by President Barrow, not owned by Ousainou Darboe or myself. It’s owned by the citizens. So if the court decides, then it’s over now. Let them stay away from violence.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDA Jawo says father and son, Darboe and Barrow, should reconcile but insists it should start with Darboe calling President Barrow and congratulating him

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions