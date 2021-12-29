‘This victory is from Gambians’: Dou Sano calls on UDP supporters to take heart and take part in building the nation

- Advertisement -

Deputy political adviser to President Adama Barrow has called on supporters of the United Democratic Party to exercise patience over their pain.

UDP lost in devastating fashion in the December 4 presidential election and supporters of the party have been left in a state of pain and shock.

The supporters had further heartache on Tuesday after the Supreme Court threw out UDP’s petition, their last chance at having anything in their favour.

Dou Sano told Gambian Talents TV: “The first defeat came and this is the second defeat for them. Let them go and take heart and be patient. We are all part of nation building.

“This victory is from Gambians and UDP supporters are part of those Gambians. Let them join us to build the nation.

“The country is not owned by President Barrow, not owned by Ousainou Darboe or myself. It’s owned by the citizens. So if the court decides, then it’s over now. Let them stay away from violence.”

