‘It’s not over yet’: UDP’s commando Momodou Sabally breaks his silence over Supreme Court throwing out UDP’s petition

- Advertisement -

UDP’s commando Momodou Sabally vowed that ‘it’s not over yet’ as he reacted to UDP’s petition collapsing at the first hurdle.

Lawyers for President laid an ambush for UDP regarding the way and manner the party filed its petition – and the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed UDP failed to comply with the law around filing a petition.

- Advertisement -

It’s the latest heartbreak for UDP in a space of less than a month, with supporters of the party struggling to make sense of their devastating defeat in the hands of President Adama Barrow in the December 4 poll.

Momodou Sabally told UDP supporters today: “If you (Adama Barrow) think you have escaped, you haven’t. This is not over yet. There is law in this country and its course is not yet exhausted.

“And let it be known this is not an issue for just UDP. GDC is with us, there are people who are not involved in party politics who also want the truth to prevail.

“So let UDP supporters still accept God’s decision again and continue fighting against injustice. The prayers have been answered but only God knows when it will be revealed. We should not our hard work has not gone in vail.”

- Advertisement -

Momodou Sabally had earlier said it was his belief the Supreme Court would rule in UDP’s favour regarding the petition.