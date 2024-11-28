UDP Disapproves of Police Reason but Postpones Nationwide Tour for ‘Good Order’

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has officially announced the postponement of its nationwide tour, which was set to begin today, November 28. In a statement issued by the party, the UDP explained that the delay follows a request from the Inspector-General of Police and the non-issuance of the necessary permit for the tour. While the party expressed that it does not find the reason given by the police “plausible,” it has chosen to comply with the request “for the sake of good order.” The party also reassured the public that new dates for the tour will be announced in due course.

The Inspector-General of Police had earlier requested the UDP to reschedule its tour, citing the allocation of police resources to the President’s ongoing “Meet the People” tour. The police explained that their personnel were fully deployed to secure the Presidential tour, making it impossible to manage additional events at the same time. The UDP has not commented on whether it intends to pursue any further action regarding the police’s request.

The full statement from the UDP reads:

“The United Democratic Party (UDP) regrets to inform the members, supporters, sympathizers, well-wishers, and the public that the UDP Nationwide tour by the Secretary-General and Party Leader His Excellency Alhaji ANM OUSAINU DARBOE, which was scheduled to commence today Thursday 28th November 2024, has been postponed until further notice due to a request and non-issuance of the permit by the Inspector General of Police. The reason given by the Police resulting in this postponement is not plausible in the Party’s view, but for the sake of good order, UDP has decided to delay the Tour. The new dates will be announced in due course.”

This announcement marks the latest development in the ongoing back-and-forth between the UDP and the police over the timing of the party’s tour.