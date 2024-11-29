Friday, November 29, 2024

France Acknowledges 1944 Senegalese Massacre for the First Time in 80 Years

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

French President Emmanuel Macron has formally recognized the 1944 killing of West African soldiers by the French Army in Thiaroye, Senegal, as a massacre.
This marks the first acknowledgment of the tragic event, in which colonial troops protesting unpaid wages were killed by French forces. Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, speaking on French television, welcomed Macron’s statement, saying, “We have long sought closure on this story, and we believe that, this time, France’s commitment will be full, frank, and collaborative.”
Macron added in his letter, “France must recognize that on that day, the confrontation between soldiers and riflemen who demanded their full legitimate wages be paid, triggered a chain of events that resulted in a massacre.”

This announcement was made Thursday, November 28, and was reported by the Associated Press.

