Opposition Criticize Barrow Over Alleged Tribal Remarks

By Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow is facing criticism from the opposition due to what has been characterised as tribal remarks made during a recent closed-door meeting with elders in the Lower River Region.

In a video circulating on social media, Barrow expressed his disappointment regarding what he described as “Mandinka opposition,” saying that he lost in Mandinka-dominated areas in the 2021 presidential election, particularly in Kiang.

“My supporters were angry with me. In Kiang West alone, I constructed 87 kilometres of road, and they don’t support me. My development is everywhere but I lost in all the polling stations in Mandinka villages,” Barrow said.

These comments have been met with criticism recently, especially from the opposition who called on Gambians to condemn such remarks.

Joining the critics are Momodou Mc Cham Junior, the councillor for Business and Tailoring at the Kanifing Municipal Council, and Omar Ceesay, the former opposition member of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly for Niamina East.

“We must not allow such tribal politics to continue, and I called on Gambians to condemn President Barrow’s remarks. Tribalism has no place in our country. There is no Mandinka polling station in the country,” Cham told The Fatu Network.

Cham argued that The Gambia has a diverse ethnic group, and all villages are mixed with different ethnic groups. According to him, Barrow’s government has failed the people.

“Even in his ongoing tour, they gathered people from three constituencies at a meeting to fake a crowd. We all know people are tired of Barrow and his time is over,” he added.

He claimed that Barrow lost the election in many places due to people losing trust in his government.

On the other hand, Omar Ceesay, a former opposition lawmaker also said the remarks from President Barrow are disgusting.

“Barrow’s tribal political rhetoric [is] disgusting. Barrow should desist from any political rhetoric that has the potential to impede social cohesion and hinder progress toward national unity and development,” he said.

They called on President Barrow to focus his energy on uniting Gambians and delivering on his promises.

“It’s imperative for political leaders especially the president to transcend such divisions and prioritize inclusive and equitable policies that will benefit all citizens, rather than perpetuating tribal bigotry rhetorics that only serve to divide and weaken our society,” Ceesay added.

They called Gambians to stand united against any kind of tribal or religious political rhetoric.