Two Gambians Accused of Scamming Fellow Gambians Hoping to Obtain Spanish Nationality

By: Alieu Jallow

Dawda Sabally (seen in the photo) alleged that two Gambian nationals operate as scammers by deceiving fellow Gambians in Spain with false promises of providing Spanish and German national documents.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Mr. Sabally, a Gambian national residing in Ginoa, Spain, claimed that one Kunda Cham from Diabugu, Batampha Sandu, and Modi Drammeh, all residing in Olot Provincia Girona Catalonia, collected money from undocumented Gambians in Spain and Germany to supply them with national documents from the aforementioned countries. He explained that they first acquired a Gambian passport and then used that document to attach it to another documented Gambian national in Spain, whose documents were then used to obtain Spanish nationality through adoption.

Mr. Sabally alleged that they collected over €1700, money given to him by a brother to start the transaction. According to him, the entire transaction costs €10,000, but an initial €1500 is required as a deposit, with the remainder to be paid later.

“They are scammers who collect money from people promising to help with documents. They ask for a €1500 deposit, and once your documents are out, you pay the balance, which is €10,000, around D700,000. But they are all scammers. In fact, Alagie Modi used that money to embark on a pilgrimage to Mecca, and Kunda Cham from Diabugu is currently in the Gambia on holiday,” Sabally added.

“This is their business, and they have done it to many people. They use the money they make from people to send back home to feed their families,” Dawda emphasized.

Sabally further added that they repeatedly gave him flimsy excuses about the Gambia’s immigration department not issuing passports, which he found to be untrue, as he recently visited the Gambia.

The Fatu Network attempted to reach out to Kunda Cham, one of the alleged perpetrators or parties involved, but efforts were in vain as he listened to our voice note and never responded. We will continue to engage with the parties involved to bring you their side of the story.