Amie Bojang Fumes at the Director of Public Prosecution’s Statement Telling Her She Was Lying

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Amie Bojang, the second person accused in the police shooting at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light on September 12th, expressed fury over the Director of Public Prosecution’s statement accusing her of lying during cross-examination. The accusation arose when the DPP asked her to state the number of people entering the anti-crime unit on Thursday, September 14th, and Friday, September 15th, 2023.

- Advertisement -

“I am telling the truth, so he can’t say I’m lying,” she responded with an agonized tone.

During cross-examination by the state prosecutor, who accused her of not telling the truth about the number of people entering the complex, this statement didn’t sit well with the second accused person. She affirmed that she could identify all those who came in and out of the complex on Thursday and Friday.

This statement made by the state prosecutor was objected to by the defense counsel, LJ Darboe, citing that the wording did not conform to the cultural setting and was subsequently paraphrased by the DPP.

Amie also informed the court that she was never granted bail by the police, in response to the DPP’s question about the police granting her bail at some point.

- Advertisement -

The second accused stated that she spent the night of Thursday, September 14th, 2023, at the Anti-crime complex in Banjulunding before being transferred to the Banjulunding police station the next day, where she was placed in a cell.

During her time within the complex, she was seated outside until 9 PM and witnessed her brother being granted bail. She also mentioned being with some ladies, one of whom is a CID officer, from lunchtime until 9 PM. She informed the court that she was taken to a room to face a panel of investigators and later taken back to a larger room where she spent the night.

She refuted claims by the state prosecutor that the investigation room and the room where she slept were the same, stressing that she had used the exit of the investigation panel room to enter the next room. She acknowledged that she couldn’t ascertain the number of people coming in and out of the Anti-crime unit but emphasized that everyone who entered had to drop their phones at the gate.

The case resumes on Monday, March 4th, for further court proceedings on the matter.