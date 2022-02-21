Tributes Pour In For Fallen Gambian Ambassador To United States

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

Gambians and the diplomatic community are still in shock following the demise of Gambia’s Ambassador to the United States, Dawda Docka Fadera. Paying tribute to the former civil servant and diplomat, His Excellency Dawda Fadera has been described by many as a selfless man who spent most of his life and career trying to better the country’s civil service. Veteran Gambian journalist Alagie Yerro Jallow describes him as nationalist in both deed and thought.

“Ambassador Fadera is a quintessential ever-dependable and consummate civil servant and administrator, a pungent diplomat, a nationalist in thought and deed, a cerebral farsighted and foresighted human resources and personnel super permanent secretary of the second republic served years of civil service when professionals paid more attention and regard for nation-building and patriotism understood as a paternalistic emotional connection to and love for the fatherland, graced by honesty, accountability, diligence, hard work, team spirit, professionalism, partnership, and precision. You only need to have known his breed from his carefully chosen worded memos, minuting, drafts, and prompt replies to correspondence’’

‘’As Secretary-General and Head of the Civil Service, he was praised for his recommendations for a reduced, less expensive governance structure through downsizing unnecessary, overlapping, duplicated, and superfluously multiplied government agencies, which resonates with the World Bank Report’’

‘’Ambassador Dawda D. Fadera was a good soul, a man who dedicated his entire life to country and service to his people. He was loyal to the state and her people, and proudly served with distinction. As the Perm Sect. at the Personnel Management Office (PMO) under Jammeh, Dawda ensured the best were recruited into the civil service under a very hostile environment. During the political impasse, Dawda was the go-to by the Coalition partners, helping them form a decent government’,’ Hatab Fadera wrote

His Excellency Dawda Fadera until his demise served as Gambia’s Ambassador to the United States. Prior to this role, he was appointed Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service by President Barrow in 2018. He also spent most part of his career working for The Gambia’s Personnel Management Office, eventually becoming the institutions Permanent Secretary.