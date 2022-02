- Advertisement -

Lawmakers in Mali have unanimously approved a plan allowing the military junta to rule for up to five years.

No date has yet been set for future polls.

- Advertisement -

Elections had been due last month but were cancelled by Mali’s military leaders, prompting economic sanctions by regional bloc Ecowas.

Mali is now taking legal action to lift sanctions imposed by West Africa’s monetary union, Uemoa, as it battles a debt crisis.