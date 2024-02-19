Transport, Works, & Infrastructure Minister Furious Over Work Pace on the Bundung Road

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Minister of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, expressed fury over the current work pace of the Bundung road construction. Minister Sillah stated that they cannot accept any further delays from the contractor due to miscommunication among the consultant, contractor, and subcontractors, which he deemed unacceptable under contract management.

- Advertisement -

“We have made our opinion known to the contractor, and we have also informed them that under no circumstances and in no uncertain terms would we allow this work to extend beyond March for Bundung. This community is heavily populated, so closing the road from one section to another has posed immense challenges and inconveniences for the people.”

Minister Sillah emphasized that they would work tirelessly to expedite the road project to alleviate the burden on the people, and therefore, all other excuses are not acceptable, and the contractor should expedite the progress.

The relocation of service and NAWEC water pipes was presented as a major delay to the project. However, the Transport, Works, and Infrastructure Minister disagreed with this, noting that 70%-80% was completed by Gamtel and NAWEC, thus deeming the contractor’s claims disproportionate, and a few poles found on the road should not hinder the work.

“Our point has been made clear, and we will continue to work with the contractor for this lot to ensure that this particular stretch of road is expedited.”

- Advertisement -

Momodou Sowe, the contract manager for SSTP, attributed the indecisiveness to the relocation of the service poles and NAWEC water supply pipes, highlighting that it was not part of the initial contract agreement and described it as a new contract for them.

“There was an agreement by all stakeholders in this project to complete the relocation by the end of April 2023, and it is still ongoing. So, where is the mistake?” Sowe stressed.

The Bundung highway connects Serrekunda and Latrikunda, serving as a major road that helps decongest the Trans Gambia highway. The contractor assured that they would work tirelessly to meet the deadline or drastically reduce the delay by increasing working hours, resources, and subcontractors.