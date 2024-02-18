Gambia @59: 2021 Presidential Aspirant Calls for Job Creation, Border Remarking Between Gambia & Senegal

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In commemoration of Gambia’s 59th Independence Anniversary, independent presidential aspirant Mamadou Bah, also known as Obama, has called on the government to create more job opportunities for the country’s young people.

He also suggested remarking the borders between Gambia and Senegal.

Bah believes that the anniversary is a time for celebration and reflection on the sacrifices made for independence.

Bah congratulated President Adama Barrow and the first family on this occasion.

He emphasized the urgent needs of the country, such as achieving food security and national peace.

He commended President Barrow for initiating the National Consultative Dialogue, referring to it as a collaborative effort that requires the care and responsibility of every participant to grow.

Addressing the issue of irregular migration and its impact on families, Bah stressed the need to find a solution for a better future for the younger generation.

He proposed job creation in the agricultural sector, urging the Minister of Agriculture to establish national farms for the youth.

“This initiative, if properly organized, could enhance both food security and employment opportunities, as well as reduce crime and drug trafficking among young people,” he said.

Bah believes that access to opportunities gives meaning and purpose to the hard-won freedoms and rights of individuals.

He emphasized the importance of a growing economy and an educated society in providing dignity through work.

Additionally, he called on the government to provide social assistance to Gambians facing circumstances beyond their control, stating that poverty and hardship should not deprive anyone of their opportunities.

Regarding security and sovereignty, Bah argued that peace and security in the country cannot be achieved without proper border security and identification.

He suggested remarking on the border between Gambia and Senegal, as many of the border custodians have passed away, relocated, or lack education.

He urged President Barrow to engage with President Macky Sall of Senegal to ensure that the borders are properly marked, emphasizing the importance of this for future peace between the two countries.

In conclusion, Bah believes that reactivating and properly marking the borders will contribute significantly to preserving national peace and heritage in Gambia.