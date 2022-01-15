Trade Ministry Explains Reasons For Bread Shortage, Assures Stability In Production

0
- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has in a press release given reasons for the shortage of bread in the country, assuring that the scarcity is being addressed.

- Advertisement -

The release indicates that the shortage was due to what the Ministry described as ‘production problems’ suffered at the same time by the two main flour supplier companies in the country: Nessim Company ltd and Gambia Milling Corporation, causing a halt in flour production and supply.

“The shortage in flour was due to production problems encountered by these two companies simultaneously: a rare occurrence in the history of the sector. In the case of Nessim, it was due to the lack of power supply from NAWEC compounded by faulty generators whilst for GMC, it was due to power supply issues and a delay in receiving wheat supplies due to freight issues. The ship carrying the stock for GMC is expected to arrive in Banjul on 26th January 202’’

The Trade Ministry also noted that the issue has been resolved and the production of flour has started.

“The power issues are now resolved, and production has started. Flour supplies are now flowing, and the bakers should have adequate supply of flour by Saturday January 15th, 2022’’

- Advertisement -

While many attributed the shortage to inflation, the Ministry of Trade said it will continue its engagement with the relevant stakeholders involved in the production of flour on the pricing issue with a view to minimize increments, adding that similar engagements will also take place between the Ministry and bakeries.

Previous articleBrikama Area Council Urges Taxpayers To Comply Or Risk Being Publicized On Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions