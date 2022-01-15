Brikama Area Council Urges Taxpayers To Comply Or Risk Being Publicized On Media

- Advertisement -

The Brikama Area Council has in a press release issued on 13th January and signed by the council’s public relations officer Lamin Singhateh, urged all taxpayers in the locality to pay their taxes on or before Wednesday 2nd February 2022 or risk facing legal action and the publication of their names in both print and electronic media.

“Management wishes to urge defaulters to settle their arrears for 2021 and beyond in the form of rate, tax and trade license fees at various designated revenue sub-stations within its jurisdiction. Upon the expiration of the stipulated deadline [2 February 2022], the Council will institute legal action against defaulters and publish their names in both the print and electronic media,” the press lease stated.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Rate Manager of Brikama Area Council, Mr. Joof confirmed that the notice applies to all taxpayers, stressing that it is the obligation of citizens and business owners to pay taxes which are used to enhance development.