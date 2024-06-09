Tobaski Preparations: Business and Theft – Customers’ and Businesses’ Nightmares

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The approach of Tobaski, or Eid Al Adha, a significant day for Muslims, brings about a bustling market atmosphere as people prepare for the festivities.

However, amidst the excitement, some business owners and customers face the nightmare of increased theft.

Njie Charakh, a well-known businessman, is taking a proactive approach to ensure the safety of his customers and business during this busy period.

He has planned to have security officers on-site to provide a safe and secure shopping experience.

“We are putting security personnel on our sites to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Njie aims to protect his customers from theft and ensure that no one gets hurt while visiting his shop.

Customers like Fatou Ceesay emphasize the importance of vigilance and not compromising with personal belongings.

“Some individuals at the market may pose as helpers but have ulterior motives of stealing valuable items,” she said.

This has raised suspicion among many people who frequent the streets of Serekunda during this time.

Taxi driver Babou Cham has called on the government to increase security personnel at the parking areas to ensure everyone’s safety.

He expressed concern that criminals may target customers in broad daylight.

“The government needs to increase security personnel at all the markets to ensure everyone’s safety. It’s important because people will attack customers in daylight,” he pleaded.

Maimuna Darboe, a vendor at the Serekunda market, expressed disappointment in the behavior of some young men who are involved in theft.

“Most of the young people in the market don’t want to work, but they want easy money,” she accused.

She urged them to choose honest work instead of resorting to stealing.

Overall, the preparations for Tobaski bring joy and excitement, but the threat of theft poses challenges for businesses and customers.

This calls for increased security measures and vigilance to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience during this festive period.