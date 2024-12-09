Tipper Truck Drivers Face Challenges Amid Limited Quarry Options

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Omar Touray, President of the General Tipper Truck Drivers Association, has emphasized the significant challenges faced by sand miners in The Gambia, such as high sand costs and restricted access to legal quarries, yet the association remains committed to effectively supporting its members despite these difficulties.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, Touray revealed that the scarcity of legal quarries in the country has significantly driven up the cost of sand. “We don’t have enough quarries where we can buy sand legally, and this affects our operations. However, we have been able to manage and survive as an organization despite these challenges,” he stated.

Touray emphasized the importance of the association’s internal rules and regulations in maintaining stability. “Every driver must purchase a ticket for D150 before operating. This system ensures that we have funds to address emergencies, such as medical needs, without placing additional financial burdens on our members,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, Touray urged young people in The Gambia to make informed decisions when choosing leaders. “I want all youth to choose wisely and understand what they want for the benefit of the country,” he said.

The General Tipper Truck Drivers Association remains committed to supporting its members and navigating the challenges within the sand mining sector.