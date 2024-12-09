From Struggles to Success: Sierra Leonean Contractor Advocates for Youth Transformation in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Born and raised in Sierra Leone, Mohamed Chernor Kabia, now a contractor builder in The Gambia, has defied the odds to rewrite the narrative of young Sierra Leoneans abroad. Kabia, who relocated to The Gambia two years ago, shares his inspiring journey of resilience, hard work, and commitment to change, calling on his peers to focus on building better futures.

- Advertisement -

“I left Sierra Leone because things weren’t working for me,” Kabia explained, reflecting on his challenging family background. Determined to rise above his circumstances, he relocated to The Gambia with a vision of transformation—for himself and his community.

Kabia acknowledges the troubling behaviors of some Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia, many of whom have fallen into theft and drug abuse. “Some of our brothers come here and end up idle, often engaging in activities that tarnish our image. They forget the reason they left home and the responsibilities they carry,” he lamented.

Unlike many, Kabia chose a different path. “Since I arrived here, I’ve focused on my work as a contractor. I’ve never been involved in fights or problems with anyone. The people in my community accept and respect me because I stay humble and committed to change.”

Kabia’s discipline has paid off. He has purchased land in Sierra Leone and regularly supports his family back home. His story highlights the importance of hard work and determination in achieving success.

- Advertisement -

He urges young Sierra Leoneans to reflect on their futures and change the negative perceptions associated with their community. “We need to work hard and earn our money honestly. As for me, I am determined to stay focused and continue making progress,” Kabia concluded.